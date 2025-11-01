Trump Blames Schumer, Democrats As Two Courts Order US Govt To Continue Funding SNAP Benefits For 41.7 Million People

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the protracted US government shutdown, President Donald Trump on Friday issued a strong statement addressing the funding crisis for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), blaming "Radical Democrats" and Minority Leader of the Senate Chuck Schumer for the continued impasse.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I do NOT want Americans to go hungry just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing and REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT," adding that he had instructed his administration's lawyers to "ask the Court to clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible."

Screenshot showing Trump's post.

The US President went on to say that he would gladly approve funding for SNAP if allowed to do so-"it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding"-and urged the Democrats to "quit this charade where they hurt people for their own political reasons".

“If you use SNAP benefits, call the Senate Democrats, and tell them to reopen the Government, NOW! Here is Cryin' Chuck Schumer's Office Number: (202) 224-6542,” the US President's post concluded.

Trump's post comes on the back of two court rulings on Friday, where judges from Massachusetts and Rhode Island both ordered the continued funding of SNAP.

The Massachusetts court ruled that the administration was required by law to use the previously appropriated contingency reserve fund for at least partial SNAP payments in November.

The Rhode Island court, meanwhile, issued a a Temporary Restraining Order on the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to release contingency money at the earliest.

While both orders were aligned in outcome and spirit-ordering the continued funding of SNAP-they came from separate courts handling different lawsuits, leading to Trump's characterization of "conflicting opinions" that required clarification.

The Trump administration has been given time till Monday to respond to the court orders, and it remains to be seen what its response is.

Why did SNAP funding dry up?

The US government shut down on October 1 due to an impasse between Republicans and Democrats over a federal government spending bill.

As the government shut down, SNAP funding, which is authorized yearly, was not renewed, and the USDA claimed that because the funding had "lapsed," it was legally barred from making the regular November payments.

With payments drying up, several states and other organizations sued the Trump administration, seeking continued funding for the programme.

SNAP (earlier known as food stamps) is the largest anti-hunger programme in the US, serving 41.7 million Americans.

Reportedly, as many as one in eight low-income Americans use SNAP every month, with monthly costs for the programme touching $8.5 to $9 billion.