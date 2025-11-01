'American Dream Stolen...': Trump Administration's New Video On H-1B Visa Amid Fee Hike Mentions India

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US administration under President Donald Trump has released a new video has accused companies of misusing the H-1B visa, the fee on which was recently hiked to $100,000.

The US Department of Labor, in a new social media video, said that the 'American Dream' was stolen from Americans, mentioning India in the clip.

The video shows that India makes up for 72% of H-1B visa holder, followed by China at 12% and Canada and the Philippines at 1% each.

According to the video posted by the Trump administration, the so-called 'American dream' was stolen from Americans and jobs were unfairly offered to foreign workers with low wages.

“Young Americans have had the American Dream stolen from the, as jobs have been replaced by foreign workers due to rampant abuse of the H-1B visa,” the caption of the video said.

It accused“politicians and bureaucrats” for blatantly allowing companies misuse the H-1B visa, who abused the rules.

However, under President Donald Trump, that scenario has changed and the US administration, the video claimed.

“Under President of the United States and Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer's leadership, we're holding companies accountable for their abuse-and recapturing the American Dream for the AMERICAN PEOPLE,” it said.

What is Project Firewall?

The video also mentions Project Firewall, under which the Trump administration will protect the rights, job opportunities and wages of American workers, and ensure that they are given priority over foreign employees.

Launched in September, Project Firewall will scrutinise companies so that they comply with the H-1B visa rules.

“Through Project Firewall, we're taking action to hold companies accountable for H-1B abuse and ensure they prioritise Americans in the hiring process, recapturing the American Dream for the American people,” the 51-second video says.

H-1B visa fee hike, other changes

In September this year, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that imposed a $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications, a move that jolted the tech industry around the world and especially India.

Trump at the time had said that the step was taken to mitigate dependance on foreign workers, with companies asking its employees to remain within the US and return to the country till further guidance was issued.

The Trump administration later said that the $100,000 H-1B visa fee will only apply to new applicants but employers will have to bear the cost if they want to hire foreign workers.

The administration later further clarified that the fee will not apply to new H-1B visa petitions seeking a“change of status” or“extension of stay”.

College graduates on student visas and certain foreign workers already living in the US will not have to pay a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas, the Department of Homeland Security said last week in updated guidelines.