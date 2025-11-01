Stray Dogs Case: Supreme Court Raps Chief Secretaries For 'Sleeping Over Orders', Rejects Virtual Appearance Request

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Friday declined to exempt the chief secretaries of states and union territories from appearing in person before it on November 3 in the ongoing stray dogs case, saying there was "no respect" for the court's order, and they are“just sleeping over it”.

"And when we require them to come and file compliance affidavit, they are just sleeping over it. No respect for the order of the court. Then alright, let them come. We will deal with them," Justice Nath said.

The case in question pertains to a suo motu petition initiated by the Supreme Court to address the issue of stray dogs and their management across India.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had urged the bench to allow the chief secretaries to virtually appear before the court on 3 November. Justice Nath, however, said the chief secretaries would have to come physically to the court, reported PTI.

What were SC's orders?

During a hearing on 27 October, the Supreme Court had directed the chief secretaries of all the states and UTs, except West Bengal and Telangana, to remain present before it on 3 November to explain why compliance affidavits were not filed despite the court's 22 August order.

On 22 August, the apex court had expanded the scope of the stray dogs case beyond the confines of Delhi-National Capital Region, directing that all states and union territories be made parties to ensure uniform implementation of animal welfare and public safety measures.

Only the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, along with the states of West Bengal and Telangana, had complied with the court's earlier directive issued on 22 August.

Stray dogs case

The Supreme Court is hearing a suo motu case, which was initiated on July 28, over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.

In August, the top court had ordered the Delhi government and municipal bodies to begin removing stray dogs from all local areas, and house them in designated dog shelters – describing the situation in the capital as“extremely grim”.

However, after protests erupted in Delhi and concerns were raised that these directives conflicted with previous orders, the matter was transferred to a three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath. On 22 August, the new bench stayed the earlier directions, calling them“too harsh”, and clarified that sterilised, dewormed and vaccinated dogs must be released back into their original localities.

On 30 October, the top court refused to accept the Bihar government's request to exempt its chief secretary from appearing before it on 3 November due to assembly elections in the state.