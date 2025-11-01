Rajasthan High Court Gets Bomb Threat Via Email Premises Evacuated, Search Operation Underway
More details are awaited.
In the separate incident, five luxury tents were gutted after a fire broke out in one of the tents at a resort near the Sam Sand Dunes in Jaisalmer, PTI reported citing said on Friday.
No casualties were reported as tourists were attending a cultural programme about 50 metres away, they said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment