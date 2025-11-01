Rajasthan High Court Gets Bomb Threat Via Email Premises Evacuated, Search Operation Underway

MENAFN - Live Mint) Rajasthan High Court premises evacuated after an email threatening of bomb blast was received on Friday. Police, bomb squad and other security agencies are carrying out a search operation inside the premises, PTI reported.

More details are awaited.

In the separate incident, five luxury tents were gutted after a fire broke out in one of the tents at a resort near the Sam Sand Dunes in Jaisalmer, PTI reported citing said on Friday.

No casualties were reported as tourists were attending a cultural programme about 50 metres away, they said.

