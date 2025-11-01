Hegseth Defends US' Plans To Resume Testing Of Nuclear Weapons, Affirms Peace Through Strength Policy

MENAFN - Live Mint) Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday said the United States doesn't not seek conflict with any nation as it only discusses its“peace through strength” policy while asserting that America will ensure it has the robust and advanced nuclear arsenal.

Hegseth was addressing defense ministers in Malaysia during a meeting held alongside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. He provided limited information when questioned about the nuclear testing the Pentagon would manage. However, he appeared to suggest to reporters that the goal was to test warheads, noting that“resuming testing” would be“pretty responsible".

“We would work with the Department of Energy but the President was clear. We need to have a credible nuclear deterrent that is the baseline of our deterrence and so having understanding and resuming testing is pretty responsible, very responsible way to do that. I think it makes nuclear conflict less likely if you know what you have make sure it operates properly so it's the right directive,” Hegseth said, according to Russia Today.

He further said,“We're moving out quickly and America will ensure that we have the strongest most capable nuclear arsenal so that we maintain peace through strength that is what this is in every meeting that is what we talk about peace through strength we don't seek conflict with China or any other nation but the stronger we are the stronger our alliances are the more we work with allies in this region around world I think less likely conflict becomes and that is kind of leadership this part in the world has been looking for a long time.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Friday declined to confirm whether he intends to resume underground nuclear detonation tests, despite having appeared to hint earlier this week in a social media post that the US might conduct nuclear testing for the first time in thirty years.

| Pete Hegseth says 14 'narco-terrorists' killed in three strikes

When asked if he plans to restart underground nuclear tests, the president told reporters, "You'll find out very soon,” without providing further details, according to AP.

“We're going to do some testing” and“Other countries do it. If they're going to do it, we're going to,” he said while aboard Air Force One as he was en-route to Florida for a weekend stay.