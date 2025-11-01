403
Trump Accuses Senate Democrats of Prolonging Government Shutdown
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump held Senate Democrats responsible on Friday for the ongoing government shutdown, which has now reached its 31st day.
"The shutdown proceeds because the Democrats just don't know what they're doing. I don't know what's wrong with them," Trump told reporters while in the state of Florida. "They've become crazed lunatics."
Trump stated that he is open to meeting with the Democrats, but emphasized that such a discussion can only happen once the government is reopened.
"I'm always willing to meet; all they have to do is open up the country. Let them open up the country and we'll meet. We'll meet very quickly," he added.
The Senate was unable to advance a Republican-supported funding proposal to conclude the shutdown for the 13th time, falling short of the 60 votes required to proceed.
"Everything is their fault. It's so easily solved. You know, we have a number of Democrats that have already voted for this, but the Republicans are very unified," Trump commented.
Republican lawmakers are appealing for five "reasonable" Democrats to collaborate with them in order to reopen the government.
The shutdown—marking the second-longest in American history—commenced on October 1 following a collapse in talks over federal budget priorities.
