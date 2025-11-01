BREAKING: 9 Dead In Stampede At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

At least nine people were killed and many others were injured in a stampede at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam.

Tragedy at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam after several devotees injured as heavy crowds gathered for Ekadashi. Overcrowding led to chaos; police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. #AndhraPradesh twitter/JEzmgScsQy

Andhra Pradesh SrikakulamTragedy at Kasibugga Venkateswara TempleA stampede during Ekadashi rush left 9 dead and several injuredReports say the railing collapsed as huge crowds gathered Karthika Masam devotees were shifted to hospital fear the toll may rise twitter/3OwwLjiUzM

