Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
BREAKING: 9 Dead In Stampede At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

BREAKING: 9 Dead In Stampede At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)


2025-11-01 03:10:44
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

At least nine people were killed and many others were injured in a stampede at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam.

Tragedy at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam after several devotees injured as heavy crowds gathered for Ekadashi. Overcrowding led to chaos; police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. #AndhraPradesh twitter/JEzmgScsQy

- Ashish (@KP_Aashish) November 1, 2025

 

Andhra Pradesh SrikakulamTragedy at Kasibugga Venkateswara TempleA stampede during Ekadashi rush left 9 dead and several injuredReports say the railing collapsed as huge crowds gathered Karthika Masam devotees were shifted to hospital fear the toll may rise twitter/3OwwLjiUzM

- Gummalla Lakshmana (@GUMMALLALAKSHM3) November 1, 2025

 

MENAFN01112025007385015968ID1110278999



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search