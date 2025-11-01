MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Cancer: The Silent Enemy of Dogs appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

In the context of International Dog Day, veterinary oncology specialists are urgently urging families to pay attention to behavioral changes, lumps, or unusual symptoms that could indicate the presence of cancer in their pets. It is estimated that one in four dogs will develop this disease throughout their lives, and seven years of age is a key point to begin regular geriatric checkups. Early detection can make the difference between a long, quality life or an advanced disease with no return.

Dr. Manuela Mora, director of the Veterinary Oncology and Radiotherapy Center (CORV), the first center specializing in radiotherapy for pets in all of Central America, states: When cancer is detected early, treatment options are more effective and the impact on the animal's life is much less.

Annual Dog Checkup

In dogs, the most common types of cancer are lymphomas, mammary tumors, skin tumors, and osteosarcomas. Some breeds, such as the Golden Retriever, Labrador, Boxer, Poodle, Cocker Spaniel, and German Shepherd, are more genetically predisposed to developing tumors in adulthood. Therefore, starting at seven years of age, or even earlier in large breeds, a comprehensive annual checkup is recommended, including a physical exam, blood tests, diagnostic imaging, and oncological screening.

Some Warnings for Owners

The symptoms of cancer in dogs can be varied and often go unnoticed. Some warning signs include:

Lumps or masses that don't go away

Weight loss or loss of appetite

Unusual bleeding

Constant fatigue

Limping or pain when moving

Unexplained changes in behavior

Prevention of this and other diseases

Dr. Juan Carlos Fallas provides guidance on your dog's veterinary care:

Medical checkups: An annual checkup with your veterinarian is essential for your pet's deworming and vaccinations, to combat or prevent common diseases such as rabies, distemper, parainfluenza, and other illnesses. Remember that by caring for your pet, you are also protecting the health of your family.

Adequate nutrition and hydration: The availability of fresh water and food is essential for your pet's proper development, both in proportion and frequency.

Providing the best food according to your pet's age and expected adult size, as well as their specific needs, such as skin problems or food allergies.

Likewise, it is recommended that if you are away from home for extended periods, it is best to keep your pet at home with a water bowl and a smart feeder, with which you can program feeding times.

Physical Activity: With an appropriate collar and leash, it is important to provide your pet with daily physical activity.

Cleanliness: Dogs require dirt-free living spaces to maintain good health. This means ensuring the cleanliness of their resting and sleeping areas, eating areas, and play areas. Regular grooming, including bathing, teeth, nail and ear cleaning, paw moisturizing, haircuts, and other care, is essential.

Traveling: If you travel with your pet in the car, it is important to have a restraint system appropriate for their weight and size. Among the solutions is a restraint harness; this device is a type of seat belt that will provide protection for the animal in the event of a sudden stop or collision. These basic care measures will make your pets happier, more active, and less stressed, and will also make them more resistant to allergies and illnesses. These basic care measures will keep your pets more active and less stressed, and they will also be more resistant to allergies and illnesses. A good diet, good preventive veterinary care, and emotional balance, concludes Dr. Fallas, are the foundation of a good immune system and are essential for ensuring your pet is healthy for as long as possible and has the best quality of life.

