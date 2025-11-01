MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post The Technological Institute of Costa Rica Promotes Participatory Bird Monitoring in San Carlos appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Birds such as the sergeant toucan, the rainbow-billed toucan, and the yigüirro not only fill the landscapes of northern Costa Rica with color and song: they are now also the focus of a research project from the Technological Institute of Costa Rica (TEC), which seeks to understand their role in agricultural ecosystems and promote their conservation alongside local communities.

Since early 2024, an interdisciplinary team from the San Carlos Local Technology Campus has been developing the Participatory Wild Bird Monitoring Program at the La Balsa farm, a university research initiative that has already included a year of systematic observations.

To this end, the researchers established fixed points in three different habitats: pastures, live fences, and riparian forests. At these sites, month after month, with the support of Agricultural Engineering students, they conduct observations and counts to record the presence and number of birds.

According to Dr. María A. Maglianesi, biologist and researcher at the School of Agronomy, using this methodology, the team collects key data to understand the avian biodiversity in the area and evaluate its ecological role.

“Each month, we travel approximately 250 meters from point to point to complete the series of observations. This allows us to generate a timeline of population variation and species composition at the La Balsa farm,” said Dr. Maglianesi.

With the data collected during 2024 and 2025, the team will be able to evaluate the importance of these spaces as biodiversity reservoirs and their contribution to bird conservation in the Huetar Norte Region. In addition, the information is systematized to identify seasonal trends and critical habitats.

In addition to the monitoring results, engineer Joaquín Durán Mora, also a researcher and professor at the School of Agronomy, is studying how certain species can directly influence corn crops used for fodder.“There are birds that act as natural pest controllers, feeding on insects or even small rodents that affect production,” the specialist indicated.

One of the most innovative aspects of the project is its integrative approach. Through the Sustainable Rural Tourism program and the support of professor and master's researcher Luis Felipe Sancho Jiménez, the team promotes connections with neighboring communities.

Valle Azul and Coopezamora are among the communities where the TEC has reached out to rescue local knowledge, identify the area's tourism potential, and promote birdwatching as an alternative for sustainable development.

“La Balsa farm is located in an area with high tourist appeal, near La Fortuna and Ciudad Quesada. Therefore, we analyze which species generate the most interest, while also looking for ways to integrate them into responsible tourism experiences,” says Sancho.

Institutional support has also been key. Óscar Chaves Jiménez, Master's degree holder and director of the School of Languages and Social Sciences, highlighted the value of this type of initiative:“It promotes environmental awareness, strengthens citizen commitment to biodiversity, and enriches our academic offerings in rural tourism and sustainability,” he stated.

As part of the outreach activities, the project symbolically“flew” to Cartago. At the TEC Central Campus, some 30 seniors participated in a workshop held last April on the importance of wild birds, combining science, memory, and observation in an unforgettable day.

After an introductory talk and an exchange of experiences, the participants took a guided walk through Cartago's Central Campus to identify birds in their natural environment.

According to Dr. Maglianesi, activities like this reflect the importance of integrating different sectors of society, in this case the older adult population, into scientific and environmental education projects.

“Involving the community not only promotes the social appropriation of knowledge and the strengthening of civic commitment to conservation, but also offers individual benefits, such as a strengthened sense of belonging, cognitive stimulation, and the creation of spaces for active socialization. In this way, the School of Agronomy project advances not only in the generation of scientific knowledge, but also in the construction of a more informed, participatory, and committed society with the protection of natural resources,” the TEC researcher emphasized.

After just over a year, the project has already generated valuable data on local avian diversity and its relationship to agricultural production, evidence of the tourism potential of TEC farms, and, above all, a strengthened network between academia and the community.

Maglianesi detailed the significant support received from academia, especially from students from various programs such as Carlos Luis Reyes Rugama and Anthony Gamboa Valenciano from the Sustainable Rural Tourism Management program, as well as Corina González Hernández and Adrián Rodríguez Vargas from Agricultural Engineering.

With a participatory and transdisciplinary approach, the Participatory Monitoring of Wild Birds at Finca la Balsa project has established itself as a replicable model for other regions of the country, demonstrating that birdwatching can also be a way to build science, identity, and sustainability.

