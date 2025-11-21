Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene Resigns After Public Fallout With Trump Over Epstein Files
Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation comes days after Trump announced that he would cut ties with the Georgia representative, citing her recent criticism of his policies. Trump even called her“'Wacky' Marjorie,” and said that he would endorse a challenger against her in next year's midterms“if the right person runs.”
In her resignation letter posted on X, Greene flagged issues such as the US economy's high debt, Americans being replaced with illegal labour, small businesses struggling due to big corporations and taxpayers' money being used to fund foreign wars.
Read Green's full statement here -
Tensions between Trump and Greene arise from her call for transparency regarding the Epstein files, which she describes as not an act of disloyalty against the Republican government.
In an interview with CNN, Greene said,“The response from Mr Trump has been unfortunate...but I will continue to do my small part to get the files released.”
Greene warned that Trump's remarks could put her in danger.“Those are the types of words used that can radicalise people against me and put my life in danger,” she said, calling the clash“the most intense” in their relationship.
