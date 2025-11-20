403
Russian Strike Hits Ukraine’s Ternopil
(MENAFN) At least 25 individuals, including three children, lost their lives and 73 others sustained injuries when a Russian strike struck residential buildings in the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil on Wednesday morning, officials reported.
This incident has been described as one of the deadliest assaults in recent months.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine stated that more than 160 rescue personnel are currently operating at the site with approximately 45 pieces of equipment, including robotic devices. Explosive ordnance disposal teams have also been inspecting the surrounding areas.
Earlier reports from the agency indicated that rescue teams had successfully extracted 45 people from the debris.
Fires ignited following the strike, causing damage to high-rise residential complexes as well as industrial and warehouse structures.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the assault, declaring that Russia’s actions illustrated how its "‘peace plans’ look in reality."
In a separate update, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 48 missiles and 476 drones from multiple directions, focusing mainly on the Lviv, Ternopil, and Kharkiv regions.
The statement noted that Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted or neutralized 483 of the 524 detected airborne threats, including 442 drones, 34 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and seven Kalibr missiles.
Air Force officials added that the offensive began on Tuesday evening and included Shahed-type drones, Gerbera-type UAVs, and cruise missiles launched from Russian territory as well as occupied Crimea.
