Trump's Ukraine Envoy Kellogg Plans to Step Down in January
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, is planning to step down in January, media reported on Wednesday, citing sources. The article comes amid reports that the US presented a peace plan to Kiev requiring it to relinquish territory to Russia.
Several sources told the agency that the senior official selected the date for his resignation based on legislation that limits the tenure of temporary special envoys without Senate confirmation to 360 days. It remains unclear who will replace him.
His departure will be "unwelcome news" in Kiev, media said, describing Kellogg as "a sympathetic ear" that leans toward a pro-Ukraine stance.
Previously, the general has stated the West must "make sure that Ukrainians are not put at the position when they're operating from weaknesses, but from strength," while opposing the idea of territorial concessions to Russia.
Throughout his tenure, he has reportedly clashed with fellow envoy Steve Witkoff, who has held numerous talks with Russian officials and is viewed as less supportive of Kiev's position.
Although Kellogg has reportedly maintained a steady relationship with Trump, he did not attend the administration's meeting in October with Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky, an absence that some observers attributed to internal disagreements.
The report on Kellogg's potential departure comes amid reports that Witkoff delivered a new US-drafted peace plan to Kiev that would require it to relinquish the parts of the new Russian regions in Donbass still under its control, reduce its armed forces by half, and give up key weapon categories.
According to a news agency, Ukraine would be permitted to negotiate security guarantees with the US and its European backers. Zelensky, who has repeatedly rejected territorial concessions, is reportedly dissatisfied with the proposal.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not confirm the reported proposal, saying there is "nothing new" beyond what had already been discussed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump in Alaska in August.
