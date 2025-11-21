'Air I Can Breathe, Food That's Fresh': Why This Founder Left Mumbai For Bangkok

MENAFN - Live Mint) A candid LinkedIn post by co-Founder, CBO of Blink Digital- Rikki Agarwal has struck a chord online, after he revealed why he moved out of Mumbai - not for tax breaks or a dramatic career shift, but simply to“live better”.

Agarwal, who co-founded multiple startups and spent his entire adult life in Mumbai, wrote that he reached a turning point at 40. The city that once built his career, he says, no longer supported the quality of life he wanted.

“I grew up in Sikkim. Small town. Moved to Mumbai for engineering. The city gave me everything - my career, my company, my adult life,” he wrote. But despite the professional ecosystem India offers, he admitted:“India has everything I need to build a business. Nothing I need to live well.”

He has now moved to Bangkok - a decision he says was five years in the making.

What's changed for him?

Even though his routine remains the same -“Gym. Office. Home.” - the quality of everyday life feels drastically different.



Air I can breathe without checking AQI

Food that's actually fresh

Sleep that's not interrupted by traffic at 2 AM

Infrastructure that just works Money that improves my life instead of compensating for broken systems

He lists the basics:

Agarwal said the decision wasn't about leaving India behind but about choosing a city that“doesn't punish me for wanting a healthy, simple life”.

His closing question -“If you had the chance to leave Mumbai for a better lifestyle, would you?” - has triggered a heated discussion on the platform, where many young professionals agree that worsening air quality, urban stress and lack of basic infrastructure are making them reconsider big-city living.

As conversations around work-life balance and environmental well-being gain urgency, Agarwal's post reflects a growing sentiment among India's urban workforce: success may be easier to build in a metro, but a fulfilling life might lie elsewhere.