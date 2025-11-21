'Air I Can Breathe, Food That's Fresh': Why This Founder Left Mumbai For Bangkok
Agarwal, who co-founded multiple startups and spent his entire adult life in Mumbai, wrote that he reached a turning point at 40. The city that once built his career, he says, no longer supported the quality of life he wanted.
“I grew up in Sikkim. Small town. Moved to Mumbai for engineering. The city gave me everything - my career, my company, my adult life,” he wrote. But despite the professional ecosystem India offers, he admitted:“India has everything I need to build a business. Nothing I need to live well.”
He has now moved to Bangkok - a decision he says was five years in the making.What's changed for him?
Even though his routine remains the same -“Gym. Office. Home.” - the quality of everyday life feels drastically different.He lists the basics:
- Air I can breathe without checking AQI Food that's actually fresh Sleep that's not interrupted by traffic at 2 AM Infrastructure that just works Money that improves my life instead of compensating for broken systems
Agarwal said the decision wasn't about leaving India behind but about choosing a city that“doesn't punish me for wanting a healthy, simple life”.
His closing question -“If you had the chance to leave Mumbai for a better lifestyle, would you?” - has triggered a heated discussion on the platform, where many young professionals agree that worsening air quality, urban stress and lack of basic infrastructure are making them reconsider big-city living.
As conversations around work-life balance and environmental well-being gain urgency, Agarwal's post reflects a growing sentiment among India's urban workforce: success may be easier to build in a metro, but a fulfilling life might lie elsewhere.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment