Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Warm Saturday Ahead With Hazy Sunshine

Hyderabad will see a hazy sun on November 22, giving the day a soft and muted look. The sky may not be completely clear, but sunlight will still break through the haze from time to time.

Max temperature: 29°C

Min temperature: 19°C

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 29°C, while the minimum will dip to around 19°C. These numbers make it a warm day overall, with a cooler and more comfortable morning.

In Hyderabad, the sun will rise at around 6:24 am and set at about 5:39 pm local time, giving the city a little over eleven hours of daylight to enjoy.

Even though the temperature tops out at 29°C, the real feel will be around 32°C. This slight rise in how it actually feels is due to humidity and other local conditions, so the afternoon may feel a bit warmer than the reading suggests.

Winds will blow from the east at about 11 km/h. The breeze should offer mild relief during the warmer hours and help keep the weather steady throughout the day.