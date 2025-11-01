MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Cancer that Could be Prevented with Antibiotics: Alarm Over Its Increase in Costa Rican Men appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Gastric cancer has positioned itself as the second most common cause of cancer death among men aged 30 to 59 in Costa Rica, a trend that worries public health experts for one key reason: a large proportion of cases could be prevented with something as simple as timely antibiotic treatment.

Recent international research revealed that 75% of diagnoses are directly related to the bacterium Helicobacter pylori, a common infection that affects millions of people worldwide and that, if detected early, can be easily eradicated with antibiotics.

Despite being an identified threat, countries like Costa Rica do not systematically test for this bacteria. The lack of mass screening programs prevents most people from knowing if they are infected, increasing the risk of developing gastric cancer in the future.

The projections are alarming: more than 15 million people born between 2008 and 2017 could face this disease in the coming decades if preventive measures are not taken now.

Specialists insist that the key is to act before symptoms appear. The implementation of early detection tests for Helicobacter pylori, combined with affordable treatments, could change the course of this disease in the country.

The fight against gastric cancer does not require advanced technology or large investments: it requires political will, effective public health campaigns, and access to basic diagnostics. Prevention is possible. But time is running out.

