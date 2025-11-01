AI Cybersecurity Stock Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) Big Moves On News Of Florida State Term Contract To Power Next-Generation Government IT Transformation

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) a leader in retail investor trading ideas for AI and cybersecurity stocks issues a news and trading alert for Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU ), a leading cybersecurity solutions provider.

The stock made big moves on news Wednesday, closing at $4.2300, +0.3700, gaining 9.59% on volume of over 2.6 Million shares. The stock had a day's high of $5.0499.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies LLC, Cloudburst Security LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients committed to securing the digital future.

The Company announced yesterday its selection as an approved vendor under the Florida State Term Contract for Information Technology (IT) Staff Augmentation Services. This multi-year contract positions Cycurion at the forefront of Florida's ambitious digital modernization agenda, enabling the Company to deploy elite IT talent across state agencies, municipalities, and eligible public entities.

The multi-year contract enables any Florida state agency, county, municipality, or eligible entity to engage Cycurion directly-without competitive bidding-for mission-critical IT staff augmentation across software development, cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud engineering, AI integration, project management, and systems architecture. Under the agreement, Cycurion will provide qualified professionals on a time-and-materials or statement-of-work basis, with pricing pre-negotiated and approved by the Florida Department of Management Services, ensuring cost transparency and streamlined procurement for the state's next wave of digital innovation and citizen-centric services.

said Ed Burns, President of State and Local Government at Cycurion.

Future-Focused Commitment

Scalable Talent Pipeline: Cycurion will maintain a rapid-response bench of pre-vetted, high-caliber IT professionals ready to deploy within days-not weeks.

Innovation Leadership: The Company will prioritize emerging disciplines such as zero-trust architecture, generative AI for public sector use cases, and quantum-ready cybersecurity.

Performance Guarantee: Backed by Cycurion's 98% client retention rate in public sector contracts, Cycurion aims to include proactive performance monitoring and skills refreshers for each placement.

Burns continued.

The Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) rigorously evaluates vendors on quality, speed, and value. The selection of Cycurion highlights Cycurion's track record in delivering secure, compliant, and results-driven IT staffing at scale. Public sector leaders can now access Cycurion's contract vehicle immediately, with no request for proposal required

Full news

Get more AI and robotics stock investing ideas with Investorideas free tech stock

/TSS/stock_list

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas:

/Resources/Newsletter

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

AI and tech stocks -Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast services at Investorideas

/Investors/Services

Advertising agencies -Learn more about digital advertising and guest posts at Investorideas /Advertise/

Follow us on X: @investorideas, @stocknewsbites

Facebook: Investorideas Facebook

YouTube: Investorideas YouTube

Disclaimer/Disclosure This is paid news dissemination on behalf of Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU). More payment details and disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. More disclosure: Investorideas Disclaimer Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

Please read Investorideas privacy policy: /About/Private_Policy