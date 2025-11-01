Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Exploring Mining Podcast: Is This Junior Mining Stock The Next Big Win?


2025-11-01 03:09:16
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) October 30th, 2025-Investorideas, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases a new episode of the top rated Exploring Mining Podcast

Management shares a detailed conversation on the company's fully funded advancement toward gold and silver production, positioning it as a standout opportunity in today's rising precious metals market.

Watch on YouTube:


Exploring Mining Podcast: ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF ) CEO Gordon Robb and Chairman Paul Mastantuono discuss the company's fully funded path to gold and silver production, strategic partnership with Ocean Partners, and the next phase of growth for the Montauban Project in Quebec. Watch the full interview to learn why ESGold is positioned as a standout junior mining stock in 2025. Key Highlights from the Discussion:
  • Conservative PEA, Explosive Upside: the PEA now benefits from current prices near $4,000 gold and $50 silver, signaling strong early cash flow potential.

Read PEA highlights:

  • $10M in the bank and Fully Funded: $8M equity raise + $9M non-dilutive financing from Ocean Partners validates the project's mineable ounces and de-risks execution.

Read Ocean Partners Press release:

  • Pilot Plant Underway

Read the latest Press Release here:

  • Dual focus: near-term production from historic waste and exploration upside

With junior mining stocks historically delivering outsized returns during precious metals bull cycles, ESGold's funded, low-capex model offers investors a story with potential cash flow and discovery potential.

Listen to the podcast:

Watch on YouTube:

About ESGold Corp.

href="" class="link" target="_blank" rel="noopener" >ESGold Corp (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. ESGold is also advancing a joint venture in Colombia, validating one of South America's most prolific gold regions for tailings reprocessing and systematic exploration. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information about the company, please reach out to Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. at:
... or call 250-217-2321

X:

Listen to Exploring Mining on Spotify

Listen to Exploring Mining podcast on iTunes Apple podcasts

Hear other episodes of theExploring Mining Podcast, rated as one of the top 30 mining podcasts to listen to in 2025,

The Investorideas podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas:

Audio/


Research mining stocks at Investorideas with our free mining stocks directory at Investorideas
About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas Investorideas Named as one of 100 Best Investment Blogs and Websites in 2025 (8th)

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Follow us on X: @investorideas, @stocknewsbites
Facebook: Investorideas Facebook
YouTube: Investorideas YouTube

Contact Investorideas to be a guest or sponsor this podcast
800-665-0411

Investor Ideas

