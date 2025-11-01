AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV) Counter-UAS Systems Featured By A U.S. Tier-1 Defense Partner

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) West Hollywood, CA – October 22, 2025 -(Investorideas Newswire) Breaking Defense stock news- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ), today announced that its Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) technologies were featured and installed on a Tier-1 U.S. defense contractor's platform during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition held October 13–15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. one of North America's largest and most influential defense exhibitions.

VisionWave's (NASDAQ: VWAV) Defense Tech Shines at AUSA 2025

Watch the video:

AI defense company VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV) showcased its advanced Counter-UAS systems with a U.S. Tier-1 defense partner at AUSA 2025, highlighting joint innovation and strategic collaboration at one of North America's premier defense technology exhibitions.

The joint display positioned VisionWave's C-UAS system as a centerpiece integration, reflecting the strong partnership, technological confidence, and potential advantages that VisionWave brings to its defense partners. It is the goal for the collaboration between the companies to continue to grow stronger, with multiple new projects, integration efforts, and combined design initiatives now underway - illustrating the depth of the expanding relationship and potential opportunities ahead.

“We believe being showcased on a major defense partner's platform at AUSA highlights the strength of our collaboration and the confidence placed in our technology,” said Noam Kenig, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave.“This partnership is becoming even closer with the goal of introducing more programs and integration projects and establishing joint design efforts. It's an exciting step forward for both companies.”

The installation demonstrated seamless interoperability with modern command-and-control frameworks and emphasized real-time multi-domain readiness for operational environments.



Prime-level exposure: VisionWave's C-UAS systems presented publicly for the first time as part of a Tier-1 contractor's operational platform.

Deepening collaboration: Builds on ongoing joint engineering and integration work across unmanned, sensing, and protection systems. Technological validation: Reinforces VisionWave's potential advantage in AI-driven sensing and autonomous defense technologies.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense technology company specializing in AI-powered sensing, on-edge autonomy, and threat-response systems. The Company's portfolio includes super-resolution radar, multispectral/RF imaging, and the Evolved IntelligenceTM (EI) engine for real-time, on-device perception, prediction, and control across air, land, and sea.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of it in the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including those regarding the Company's strategy, market position, and future performance, are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market volatility, technological development challenges, and regulatory changes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to VisionWave's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. VisionWave assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances after the date of this release.

