AiRWA Inc.(Nasdaq: YYAI ), a company that recently pivoted to digital finance with a focus on Solana.

The stock is on the Nasdaq top gainers list following recent news and insider buying. The stock is trading at 0.1598,+0.0789, gaining over 97 % on volume of 1,547,137,013 shares. The stock had a morning high of 0.2099.

Effective October 7, 2025, the company will be renamed AiRWA Inc., reflecting its growing focus on blockchain technology and its pioneering role in the emerging digital finance sector. This change aligns with the company's ongoing collaboration with JuCoin Pte Ltd (“JuCoin”) and the launch of their joint venture, AiRWA Exchange.

In a significant move to solidify the future of AiRWA Exchange, JuCoin has committed to an initial investment of $100 million. This contribution will include 150,000 Solana tokens, currently valued at approximately $30 million. This development coincides with the companies' decision to focus on Solana-anchored trading pairs as they work to create a dynamic, future-proof platform bridging the physical and digital worlds.

A New Chapter for Connexa, and an Initial Contribution to AiRWA Exchange

Connexa's co-founding of AiRWA Exchange is a critical milestone in the company's evolution, marking a major pivot toward blockchain-based financial services. Announced on August 25, 2025, AiRWA Exchange will be a groundbreaking platform designed to facilitate the tokenization and trading of real-world assets (RWA). The exchange will receive $500 million in funding from Connexa and JuCoin, with $100 million now committed by JuCoin, including approximately $30 million of Solana tokens. An additional collaboration with Inca Digital, a global leader in digital asset intelligence and security solutions, announced on September 24, 2025, will enable AiRWA Exchange to integrate advanced monitoring, threat detection, and compliance tools into its ecosystem, safeguarding against potential risks and ensuring a trusted environment for all users.

SEC filings reporting that Michael Anthony Belfiore, a ten percent owner of AIRWA bought stock after the news has triggered today's retail frenzy.

