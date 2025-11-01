Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) Makes TSX Gainers List

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail investors following mining stocks issues a trading and news alert for Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM ) (OTCQX: ANPMF).

The stock makes the TSX gainers list in today's session, currently trading at $7.50.+0.67, gaining 9.81%.

The most recent news provided an update on its 2025 exploration activities at its Golden Queen mine located in Kern County, California, and San Bartolome operation located in Potosi, Bolivia.

2025 Exploration Program Highlights:Golden Queen

Phase 3 program advancing with 4,300 metres of core drilling.

3,903 metres drilled at Hilltop ("HT" holes) (Please refer to Figure 1 below showing the location of each exploration site) to date; all holes intersected projected veins.

Assays confirm mineralized intervals, including:



HT25-01: 0.79 grams per tonne (g/t) Au and 3 g/t Ag over 8.0m (drill metres)

HT25-03: 1.94 g/t Au and 27 g/t Ag over 4.4m HT25-06: 1.26 g/t Au and 15 g/t Ag over 5.8m and 5.11 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag over 1.5m

Infill drilling at Starlight Vein planned to support mine-life extension at Main Pit 2.

Following the positive results extending mineralization along strike during the Phase 3 exploration program, the Company has approved an additional 3,800 metres of drilling, bringing the total planned drilling to 8,100 metres for 2025.

Updated mineral resource and reserve statement, with supporting technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), anticipated in the first half of 2026.

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving its ambition to be a mid-tier precious metals producer.

