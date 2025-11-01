Pharma Stock SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: SCNX) Makes Nasdaq Top Gainer On News Of Commercial Sales And Fulfillment Of First Orders For Arbli

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) October 23, 2025- (Investorideas Newswire), a go-to investing platform covering biotech and medtech stocks releases a news and trading alert for SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: SCNX ), a holding company for existing and planned pharmaceutical operating companies focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers through the development, commercialization, and distribution of novel specialty products that address unmet market needs.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainers list today on news of Commercial Sales and Fulfillment of First Orders for Arbli. The stock is trading at $1.3200, +0.7485, gaining over 129% on volume of over 497 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $1.72.

SCIENTURE Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCNX), a pharmaceutical company focused on innovative specialty products, announced on October 23, 2025, the launch of commercial sales and fulfillment of initial customer orders for ArbliTM (losartan potassium) Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL. This marks the first FDA-approved ready-to-use oral suspension formulation of losartan, offering a convenient alternative to solid dosage forms for patients with swallowing difficulties. Targeting a U.S. market valued at approximately $256 million annually with over 71 million prescriptions, ArbliTM addresses unmet needs in hypertension treatment across retail, institutional, and long-term care settings.

To drive adoption, SCIENTURE has initiated a multi-channel promotional campaign and secured key PBM-led group purchasing organization (GPO) agreements, expanding access to more than 2,500 healthcare institutions nationwide. "The start of commercial sales for ArbliTM represents a major achievement as we transition from development to execution," said Narasimhan Mani, President and co-CEO. Executive Chairman Shankar Hariharan added that the product "embodies our mission to deliver patient-focused solutions." Looking ahead, the company plans targeted outreach to healthcare professionals to boost education, awareness, and availability, potentially capturing a significant share of the institutional market.

