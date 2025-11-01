$INTC Trends - AI Demand Boosts Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC) Third-Quarter Results
The stock is trending and has investors eyeing AI stocks following earning's news. Intel is train trading at 38.79+0.63, gaining 1.64% on volume over 88 Million shares in early trading.
Third-quarter revenue was $13.7 billion, up 3% year-over-year (YoY).
Third-quarter earnings (loss) per share (EPS) attributable to Intel was $0.90; non-GAAP EPS attributable to Intel was $0.23.
Forecasting fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of $12.8 billion to $13.8 billion; expecting fourth-quarter EPS attributable to Intel of $(0.14) and non-GAAP EPS attributable to Intel of $0.08. Intel's guidance excludes Altera, following the sale of a majority ownership interest completed in the third quarter of 2025.
