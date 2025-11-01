AI Plus Health Plus Blockchain Deal Makes Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: WGRX) Top Nasdaq Gainer

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a leader in retail investor trading ideas for AI and health stocks issues a news and trading alert for Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: WGRX ), a leader in next-generation pharmaceutical distribution, digital prescription routing, and AI-powered hub fulfillment.

Wellgistics Health, Inc makes the Nasdaq top gainer list following recent news. The stock is trading at $1.1900,+0.7871, gaining over 195% on volume of over 506 Million shares at the time of this report. The stock had a morning high of $1.46.

DataVault AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) and Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: WGRX) have entered into a non-binding letter of intent to integrate PharmacyChainTM, a blockchain-enabled smart contract platform, into Wellgistics' proprietary technology and physical infrastructure. Announced on October 22, 2025, this collaboration aims to fully digitize the tracking of prescription drugs from manufacturer to patient, ensuring accurate delivery, personalized recommendations, and compliance with healthcare standards in the $634 billion U.S. prescription drug market. PharmacyChainTM will leverage DataVault's patented blockchain innovations alongside Wellgistics' AI tools, such as HubRx AI for optimization and Einstein Rx AI for clinical decision support, while utilizing Wellgistics' network of over 6,500 independent pharmacies and distribution logistics for seamless implementation.

The partnership introduces a revenue-sharing model based on fees from pharmacies adopting PharmacyChainTM, promising enhanced efficiency, transparency, and accountability across the supply chain. Stakeholders stand to benefit significantly: manufacturers gain better distribution visibility, physicians access improved prescribing data, pharmacies reduce operational costs, payers achieve greater cost-effectiveness, and patients receive timely, safe medication with tailored guidance for optimal outcomes. As DataVault AI CEO Nathaniel Bradley stated, "By integrating blockchain-enabled smart contracts, we're creating a more efficient, transparent, and accountable prescription ecosystem that aligns financial incentives with improved patient outcomes." This strategic alliance positions both companies at the forefront of healthcare's digital transformation, with plans to scale the platform for broader industry adoption.

