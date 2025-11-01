Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) Leads Nasdaq Top Gainers On New Saudi-Based Comira Diagnostics Joint Venture
The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainers list on news, currently trading at 0.8499 +0.4992, gaining over 142% on volume of over 534 Million shares. Prior to this news, the average volume for the stock was just over 6.5 Million shares.News summary
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics firm known for its patented Co-DxTM PCR platform, has entered into a definitive agreement with Arabian Eagle Manufacturing, a Saudi-based company, to launch a joint venture named CoMira Diagnostics. This partnership aims to localize the research, development, manufacturing, assembly, distribution, and commercialization of Co-Dx technologies across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and 18 other Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries. The initiative aligns closely with Saudi Vision 2030's priorities of technology localization, industrial diversification, and healthcare innovation, with initial regulatory efforts targeting clearance from the Saudi Food & Drug Administration (SFDA) to streamline market entry throughout the region.
Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan highlighted the venture's potential to address growing demand for point-of-care diagnostics in the MENA region, emphasizing the company's commitment to bridging accessibility gaps in high-quality PCR testing. Arabian Eagle CEO Ihssan Rjoob echoed this enthusiasm, noting how the collaboration advances health security and sustainable growth in line with national goals. No specific financial terms were disclosed in the announcement.
