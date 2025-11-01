UT Foundation Day: LG Gupta Launches New Digital Governance Initiatives

Leh- Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday led the 6th Foundation Day celebrations of the Union Territory of Ladakh at the LG Secretariat in Leh, marking six years since the region attained UT status following the abrogation of Article 370.

On the occasion, the LG launched several digital citizen-centric platforms, including the Grievance Redressal Portal, Raj Bhawan Website, Swagatam Portal, Online Building Permission & Occupancy System, and SIDCO Loan Management Portal, aimed at enhancing transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in governance. He also unveiled the Sindhu Darshan magazine, highlighting his first 100 days in office.

Extending greetings to the people of Ladakh, LG Gupta said the day marks“a proud milestone in Ladakh's journey of progress and transformation.” He noted that the region has achieved“remarkable growth” in sectors like infrastructure, education, healthcare, power, and tourism despite its geographical challenges.

“These digital initiatives reflect our commitment to good governance built on efficiency, accountability, and service to citizens,” he said, adding that Ladakh today stands as a model of transparent, technology-driven administration.

Highlighting the region's strides in sustainability, the LG said the vision of a Carbon-Neutral Ladakh, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has evolved into a people's movement.“Our solar energy and eco-conscious efforts represent Ladakh's collective resolve for a greener future,” he said.