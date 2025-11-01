Cameco Corporation (TSX: CCO) (NYSE: CCJ) Makes TSX Top Gainer List On $80 Billion Dollar Nuclear Deal

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) October 28, 2025- Investorideas ( Newswire), a go-to investing platform covering energy stocks releases a news and trading alert for Cameco Corporation (TSX: CCO ) (NYSE: CCJ).

The stock makes the TSX top percentage gainer on an $80 Billion dollar nuclear deal. The stock is trading at 148.32 +27.06, gaining 22.32% on volume of over 1.9 Million shares as of this report.

Cameco Corporation (TSX: CCO) ( NYSE: CCJ) today announced that it, along with (Brookfield), has entered into a binding term sheet with the United States Department of Commerce (US Government) to establish a strategic partnership, which is expected to accelerate the global deployment of Westinghouse Electric Company's (Westinghouse) nuclear reactor technologies and reinvigorate supply chains and the nuclear power industrial base in the US and abroad.

Possible conflict of interest???...

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 26, 2020-- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) (TSX: BAM.A) announced the appointment of Mark Carney as a Vice Chair and Head of ESG and Impact Fund Investing. Mark brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role at Brookfield.

News summary

Cameco Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management, joint owners of Westinghouse Electric Company, have signed a binding term sheet with the United States Department of Commerce to form a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the global deployment of Westinghouse's proven nuclear reactor technologies. Announced on October 28, 2025, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the collaboration seeks to reinvigorate U.S. and international nuclear supply chains while enhancing energy, national, and climate security. Under the agreement, the U.S. government will provide financing, permitting support, and regulatory facilitation for new Westinghouse reactors built in the U.S., representing an aggregate investment of at least US$80 billion, including near-term funding for long-lead items.

The reactors are expected to deliver reliable power to the American grid, powering critical infrastructure such as data centers to fuel artificial intelligence growth. Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel highlighted the partnership's potential to drive value creation and boost confidence in nuclear power's expansion, leveraging U.S. executive orders for financial and policy incentives. This move positions Cameco as a key supplier for fueling Westinghouse's technologies long-term, supporting diversified global nuclear capacity.

Full news

