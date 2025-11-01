Fire Breaks Out At Gas Production Facility In Poltava Region Due To Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

On November 1, a fire broke out at a gas production facility in the Poltava region as a result of an enemy attack. There were no reports of casualties.

Twenty-two pieces of equipment and 93 rescuers were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The fire was completely extinguished at 06:02, the State Emergency Service said.

