Fire Breaks Out At Gas Production Facility In Poltava Region Due To Russian Attack
On November 1, a fire broke out at a gas production facility in the Poltava region as a result of an enemy attack. There were no reports of casualties.
Twenty-two pieces of equipment and 93 rescuers were involved in extinguishing the fire.
The fire was completely extinguished at 06:02, the State Emergency Service said.Read also: G7 to support restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure
As reported by Ukrinform, a 66-year-old woman was injured in the Chernihiv region as a result of an attack by Russian drones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment