Woman Injured In Chernihiv Region Due To Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported the incident on Facebook.

In Koriukivka, a fire broke out in a hangar as a result of drone strikes on the territory of an agricultural enterprise. Rescuers quickly arrived and extinguished the blaze.

A 66-year-old woman was injured, the State Emergency Service noted.

In addition, the administrative building, a private house, and a car were damaged as a result of the UAV crash.

In Novhorod-Siverskyi, enemy drones damaged the facades and windows of several buildings, including administrative buildings, shops, a pharmacy, and a coffee shop. No one was injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of October 26, Russian UAVs attacked transport infrastructure in Koriukivka