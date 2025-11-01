Woman Injured In Chernihiv Region Due To Drone Attack
In Koriukivka, a fire broke out in a hangar as a result of drone strikes on the territory of an agricultural enterprise. Rescuers quickly arrived and extinguished the blaze.
A 66-year-old woman was injured, the State Emergency Service noted.
In addition, the administrative building, a private house, and a car were damaged as a result of the UAV crash.
In Novhorod-Siverskyi, enemy drones damaged the facades and windows of several buildings, including administrative buildings, shops, a pharmacy, and a coffee shop. No one was injured.Read also: Man killed in Russian strike on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi
As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of October 26, Russian UAVs attacked transport infrastructure in Koriukivka
