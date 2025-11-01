War Update: 157 Clashes Along Front Line, Fiercest Battles Are In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted an update on the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 1, on Facebook.

The enemy carried out 60 air strikes, dropping 132 guided bombs. In addition, the Russian army carried out 4,160 shellings, including 108 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,404 kamikaze drones.

Air strikes were carried out in the areas of Pokrovske and Velykomykhailivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Zaliznychne, Solodke, Zelenyi Hai, Rivnopillia, and Yablukove in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Mykilske in the Kherson region.

The Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck four areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, one artillery piece, and three other important Russian targets.

There were 11 combat engagements in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out 11 air strikes, dropping 26 guided bombs, and carried out 171 shelling attacks, including six with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks in the Vovchansk area and toward Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorichanskye, and Kolodiazne.

There were 11 Russian attacks in the Kupiansk sector. Defense Forces repelled assaults in the Petropavlivka and Pishchane areas and toward Novoplatonivka and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 10 times, trying to break through the defenses near Torske, Karpivka, Derylove, and toward the settlements of Korovii Yar and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 11 Russian attacks in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Pereizne, Siversk, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Toretsk, as well as toward Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 48 assaults by the Russian army in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Pavlivka, Vyshneve, Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Vorone, Stepove, Krasnohirske, and toward Orestopil, Rybne, and Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled three Russian attacks in the area of Novomykolaivka and toward Nove.

Two clashes took place in the Orikhiv sector. The invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

G7 to support restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no signs of Russian offensive groups forming.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops lost 900 servicemen and two air defense systems in the war against Ukraine yesterday, October 31.