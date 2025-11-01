Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-11-01 03:03:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship holds a meeting chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
CAIRO - Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi receives Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation in Al-Ittihadiya Palace during a visit to Egypt.
CAIRO - Visiting Kuwaiti Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, holds official talks with his Egyptian counterpart Dr. Mostafa Madbouli on cementing bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.
WASHINGTON - Kuwait calls for protecting essential services' providers in conflict areas, stressing the need of holding violators accountable. (end)

hb


MENAFN01112025000071011013ID1110278915



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search