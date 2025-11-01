403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, Asian Allies Seek To Deepen Economic Leadership -- Spokesperson
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, have affirmed desire to deep the trilateral cooperation to foster "a reliable economic leadership" in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific.
US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement on Thursday that Secretary Rubio met yesterday with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on the sidelines of APEC Economic Leadersآ' Week in Gyeongju to underscore that deeper trilateral cooperation advances trusted economic leadership in the Indo-Pacific, tangibly benefits "our shared economic well-being, and advances safety, security, and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific."
The Secretary and the Foreign Ministers reaffirmed the joint statement from the trilateral meeting of the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea on September 22 and respective bilateral deliverables from the US Presidentآ's visit to Japan and the ROK, including on emerging technologies and critical minerals supply chain resilience.
They also welcomed recent outstanding progress in trilateral coordination and reiterated their shared commitment to the complete denuclearization of the DPRK and the maintenance of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy.
The Secretary and Foreign Minister Motegi also congratulated Foreign Minister Cho and the Republic of Korea on a successful APEC host year and committed to maintain close coordination during Chinaآ's APEC 2026 host year. (end)
rsr
US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement on Thursday that Secretary Rubio met yesterday with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on the sidelines of APEC Economic Leadersآ' Week in Gyeongju to underscore that deeper trilateral cooperation advances trusted economic leadership in the Indo-Pacific, tangibly benefits "our shared economic well-being, and advances safety, security, and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific."
The Secretary and the Foreign Ministers reaffirmed the joint statement from the trilateral meeting of the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea on September 22 and respective bilateral deliverables from the US Presidentآ's visit to Japan and the ROK, including on emerging technologies and critical minerals supply chain resilience.
They also welcomed recent outstanding progress in trilateral coordination and reiterated their shared commitment to the complete denuclearization of the DPRK and the maintenance of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy.
The Secretary and Foreign Minister Motegi also congratulated Foreign Minister Cho and the Republic of Korea on a successful APEC host year and committed to maintain close coordination during Chinaآ's APEC 2026 host year. (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment