Japan, S. Korea Leaders Affirm Future-Oriented Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung affirmed on Thursday the importance of building "future-oriented" ties, pledging to continue reciprocal visits to strengthen bilateral cooperation, Kyodo News Agency reported from Gyeongju.
Takaichi said she intends to work closely with South Korea to realize reciprocal visits and ensure clear communication between the two countries, stressing that stable future-oriented ties will benefit both countries.
for his part, Lee said he believes "there has never been a more important time for our two nations to strengthen future-oriented cooperation,."
Reciprocal summit visits resumed in 2023 after more than a decade, when ties had soured over wartime compensation issues.
Takaichi left Tokyo on Thursday for South Korea to attend the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which is scheduled to kick off Friday in Gyeongju. (end)
