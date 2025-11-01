403
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar Opens Booth At Avenues Mall To Promote Tourney
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Saud Al-Duwaila
KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The organizing committee of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 opened on Thursday a booth at The Avenues Mall to promote the event, which will run until Sunday.
The booth associated with the promotional round of the event in Kuwait provides enough information about the tournament, showing the cup to the public who took souvenir photos. (end)
