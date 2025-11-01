403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait, Indonesia Discuss Boosting Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday his Indonesian counterpart Muhammad Anis Matta, discussing means of cementing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.
The talks touched on latest developments on the regional and international arenas.
The Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah held a luncheon in honor of the guest and his entourage. (end)
rk
The talks touched on latest developments on the regional and international arenas.
The Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah held a luncheon in honor of the guest and his entourage. (end)
rk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment