Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, Indonesia Discuss Boosting Relations

2025-11-01 03:02:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday his Indonesian counterpart Muhammad Anis Matta, discussing means of cementing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.
The talks touched on latest developments on the regional and international arenas.
The Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah held a luncheon in honor of the guest and his entourage. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

