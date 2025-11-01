403
Euro Zone Unemployment Stable At 6.3 Pct In September
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The European Statistical Office (Eurostat) announced on Thursday that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the euro zone stood at 6.3 percent in September, remaining stable as compared to a year earlier.
In a statement, Eurostat explained that the unemployment rate in the European Union (EU) was six percent during the same period, unchanged from the previous month and slightly higher than the 5.9 percent recorded in September 2024.
In comparison to August's figures, the number of unemployed persons increased by around 63,000 in the EU and by 65,000 in the euro area, while on an annual basis, the figures rose by approximately 227,000 in the EU and 187,000 in the euro area, according to the data.
Eurostat also noted that youth unemployment increased by about 10,000 persons in the EU and by 23,000 in the euro area compared with August 2025, while recording an annual decrease of 121,000 in the EU and 79,000 in the euro area, it showed. (end)
