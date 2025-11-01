403
Arab League Urges Participation In Int'l Arab Media Dialogue Forum In Tripoli
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The Arab League reaffirmed Thursday the importance of attending the International Arab Media Dialogue Forum in Tripoli this December, which will gather Arab ministers, media leaders, diplomats, and influencers.
This came during a meeting between Ambassador Ahmad Khattabi, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector at the Arab League, and a delegation from Libya's Government of National Unity.
The meeting reviewed the detailed program of the upcoming media forum, covering the opening session and key themes such as media support for the Palestinian cause, Arab identity and content creation, professional development amid digital transformation, and the use of AI in media.
They also discussed draft recommendations to be submitted to the Council of Arab Information Ministers for approval.
The International Arab Media Dialogue Forum will take place in Tripoli on 11, 12 December 2025, coinciding with the official opening of the Libyan National Museum on 12 December 2025.
The event will gather leading experts in media, content creation, and artificial intelligence, along with ministers, heads of organizations and unions with observer status at the Ministerial Council.
Discussions will focus on promoting a unified Arab image and developing mechanisms to implement a comprehensive media strategy that strengthens Arab identity and showcases the region's cultural and civilizational heritage. (end)
