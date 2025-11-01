403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK - The State of Kuwait underlined its firm commitment to the principles and lofty goals of the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Humanitarian Law.
KUWAIT - Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila, affirmed that the visit by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike to the Women's Cultural and Social Society reflects the depth of historical bonds and the solid relationship.
TOKYO - Kuwait's crude oil exports to Japan in September fell 20.8 percent from a year earlier to 3.36 million barrels, or 112,000 barrels per day (bpd), down for the first time in two months, government data showed.
KUWAIT - Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi inaugrated the Kuwait Asian Shooting Championship at the Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Shooting Complex, bringing together participants from 17 countries.
KUWAIT - Kuwait Football Club qualified to the final quarter on behalf of West Asia, beating Bangladesh's team, Bashundhara Kings, 2-0, in the third and last round of Group-B competition of the AFC Challenge League.
MANAMA - Kuwait concluded its participation in the 3rd Asian Youth Games, after securing a total of three medals.
GENEVA - United Nations agencies sounded the alarm over shocking reports of atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's El-Fasher and Bara.
RAMALLAH - Five Palestinians embraced martyrdom in Israeli occupation attacks on Gaza Strip that have been waged since dawn, the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported.
BEIRUT - One person was killed in a renewed air raid by Israeli occupation aircraft on south Lebanon, according to the country's Ministry of Public Health.
WASHINGTON - The FBI declared aborting a terrorist attack that had been planned in the State of Michigan, detaining a number suspects.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's Foreign Office said it will remain engaged in the mediation process with the Taliban after Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to continue the ceasefire, following the latest round of talks in Istanbul. (end)
