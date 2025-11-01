403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK, Canada, Norway Express Concern About Post-Election Violence In Tanzania
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 31 (KUNA) - Foreign ministers of Canada, Norway and the United Kingdom expressed Friday deep concern about the post-election violence in Tanzania.
"We are concerned by the situation in Tanzania following the national elections of 28 and 29 October," the foreign ministers said in a joint statement.
"There are credible reports of a large number of fatalities and significant injuries, as a result of the security response to protests, which began on 29 October."
The foreign ministers urged the authorities in Tanzania to act with maximum restraint and respect the right of assembly and freedom of expression.
"We remain concerned that the run-up to the elections was marked by harassment, abductions and intimidation of opposition figures, journalists and civil society actors," they said
"We call on the Tanzanian authorities to uphold their international commitments and ensure that all citizens can participate freely and safely in public life." (end)
nbs
"We are concerned by the situation in Tanzania following the national elections of 28 and 29 October," the foreign ministers said in a joint statement.
"There are credible reports of a large number of fatalities and significant injuries, as a result of the security response to protests, which began on 29 October."
The foreign ministers urged the authorities in Tanzania to act with maximum restraint and respect the right of assembly and freedom of expression.
"We remain concerned that the run-up to the elections was marked by harassment, abductions and intimidation of opposition figures, journalists and civil society actors," they said
"We call on the Tanzanian authorities to uphold their international commitments and ensure that all citizens can participate freely and safely in public life." (end)
nbs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment