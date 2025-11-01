403
Kuwait Reaffirms Full Commitment To UN Charter's Principles, Objectives
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait underlined on Friday its firm commitment to the principles and lofty goals of the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Humanitarian Law.
Kuwait "also emphasizes the UN Human Rights Council's pivotal role in promoting these rights at the international and regional levels," said Wafiqah Al-Mulla, second secretary of the Permanent Mission of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations, at a special session of the UN General Assembly on the Human Rights Council's report.
She added that Kuwait, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, is fully committed to the values of international peace and security, respect for the sovereignty of states, the promotion of justice and equality, and the defense of humanity.
Al-Mulla emphasized that the State of Kuwait attaches particular importance to the Universal Periodic Review mechanism as a key tool of the Human Rights Council for promoting dialogue and constructive cooperation among member states in the field of human rights.
Kuwait, since its election in 2024 to the membership of the UN Human Rights Council, has organized more than 24 workshops and 9 panel discussions on pivotal issues such as the rights of the child and persons with disabilities, women's empowerment, peace and security, and combating human trafficking, she unveiled.
She stated that Kuwait reaffirms its commitment to full cooperation with this mechanism to enhance exchange of expertise and best practices and support national efforts aimed at promoting and protecting fundamental rights and freedoms.
Al-Mulla noted that the State of Kuwait received 290 recommendations in the last review, from which it accepted 206, partially accepted 35, and took note of 49 others.
"This reflects the State of Kuwait's commitment to practically addressing actionable recommendations and aligning them with its national plans, foremost among them the development of legislation and institutions within the framework of Kuwait Vision 2035," she clarified.
Al-Mulla indicated that these efforts "come within the framework of close cooperation with the United Nations system, the international community, and relevant regional organizations, reflecting the State of Kuwait's commitment to its pledges and adherence to an approach based on dialogue, capacity building, and international cooperation as a means to achieve genuine and sustainable progress in promoting and protecting human rights."
She stated the State of Kuwait is looking forward to continuing this constructive approach by seeking re-election to the Human Rights Council for the 2027-2029 term.
Al-Mulla reiterated Kuwait's unwavering commitment to continuing its active role in supporting human rights issues at both the regional and international levels.
The State of Kuwait also firmly believes that the United Nations is founded on three pillars: human rights, security and peace, and development, she said.
"These pillars constitute an integrated and interconnected system, none of which can be achieved in isolation, and that promoting these values requires genuine international cooperation and solidarity based on dialogue and mutual respect, away from confrontation and division," she suggested.
The Kuwaiti diplomat underlined her country's unwavering respect for human rights, stressing that they must remain at the heart of international efforts to achieve peace, security, and development.
"These rights are universal, indivisible, and should be enjoyed by all individuals without discrimination," she asserted.
Al-Mulla reaffirmed the State of Kuwait's full support for the Human Rights Council and its bodies and mechanisms, and Kuwait's readiness to continue constructive cooperation with all countries to promote the values that unite the world for a more just, equitable, peaceful, and dignified future for all humanity.
She expressed the State of Kuwait's appreciation to the President of the Human Rights Council for presenting the comprehensive report, which reflects the Council's ongoing efforts to promote and protect human rights in all their aspects.
This report highlights the serious challenges facing the world today and the urgent need to strengthen multilateral international cooperation to address them effectively, she pointed out.
She emphasized that the State of Kuwait followed with grave concern the ongoing violations committed by the Israeli occupation authorities, not only against the Palestinian people, but against the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, in clear violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and as a serious threat to regional security and stability.
The Second Secretary of the Kuwaiti Permanent Mission to the UN added that Kuwait condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli bombing that targeted the sisterly Republic of Lebanese and called upon the international community to assume its responsibilities ending these repeated attacks, holding the perpetrators accountable, and ensuring respect for the rules of international humanitarian law and the protection of innocent civilians.
Regarding the Palestinian issue, Al-Mulla said, "The State of Kuwait reiterates its firm and unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."
"The State of Kuwait also underscores the necessity of continuing the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and welcomes the ceasefire achieved through the mediation efforts undertaken by the sisterly State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the friendly Republic of Turkiye, along with the friendly United States of America," Al-Mulla said.
"Kuwait commends these sincere humanitarian and diplomatic efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians and creating the conditions for achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace."
She pointed out that Kuwait also called for full adherence to the terms of the ceasefire agreement and for ensuring that efforts to maintain calm and prevent the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Al-Mulla also addressed the developments in Yemen and Sudan, stating that "the State of Kuwait expresses its deep concern regarding the deteriorating human rights situation in both Yemen and Sudan, where civilians continue to bear the brunt of the ongoing conflicts".
"Kuwait calls upon all parties to respect international humanitarian law, ensure the protection of civilians, and facilitate the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid," she concluded. (end)
