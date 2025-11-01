403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt: Leaders Of 39 Countries To Attend Inauguration Of Grand Egyptian Museum Sat.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 31 (KUNA) - Seventy-nine official delegations, including 39 kings, princes, heads of state and government, will attend the inauguration ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum on Saturday, according to a statement the Egyptian Presidency on Friday.
Kuwait will be represented at the extraordinary event by Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah.
"This unprecedented level of representation and attendance for the opening of the world's largest museum dedicated to a single civilization demonstrates international interest in the Egyptian state's vision of combining the authenticity of the past, the creativity of the present, and the prosperity of the future," the Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy.
He pointed out the historical event will be attended by kings, queens, crown princes, princes, and members of ruling families from Belgium, Spain, Denmark, Jordan, Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Japan, and Thailand.
Also attending are the Presidents of Djibouti, Somalia, Palestine, Portugal, Armenia, Germany, Croatia, Cyprus, Albania, Bulgaria, Colombia, Equatorial Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Eritrea, and the Sovereign Order of Malta, along with the Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council and the Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council.
The Prime Ministers of Greece, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, and Uganda will also participate in the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum.
This is in addition to high-level ministerial and parliamentary attendance from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Qatar, Morocco, Tunisia, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, Slovakia, Austria, the United Kingdom, France, the Vatican, Malta, Romania, Russia, Ireland, Serbia, Turkiye, Italy, Singapore, India, Kyrgyzstan, China, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Zambia, Angola, Cأ ́te d'Ivoire, Cameroon, South Africa, Gabon, Chad, Kenya, Rwanda, Togo, Brazil, Canada, and the United States.
Regional and international organizations will be represented by the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) on behalf of the Secretary-General of the United Nations.
Furthermore, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, the President of JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), and a number of CEOs and representatives of major international companies will also attend. (end)
ism
Kuwait will be represented at the extraordinary event by Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah.
"This unprecedented level of representation and attendance for the opening of the world's largest museum dedicated to a single civilization demonstrates international interest in the Egyptian state's vision of combining the authenticity of the past, the creativity of the present, and the prosperity of the future," the Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy.
He pointed out the historical event will be attended by kings, queens, crown princes, princes, and members of ruling families from Belgium, Spain, Denmark, Jordan, Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Japan, and Thailand.
Also attending are the Presidents of Djibouti, Somalia, Palestine, Portugal, Armenia, Germany, Croatia, Cyprus, Albania, Bulgaria, Colombia, Equatorial Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Eritrea, and the Sovereign Order of Malta, along with the Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council and the Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council.
The Prime Ministers of Greece, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, and Uganda will also participate in the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum.
This is in addition to high-level ministerial and parliamentary attendance from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Qatar, Morocco, Tunisia, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, Slovakia, Austria, the United Kingdom, France, the Vatican, Malta, Romania, Russia, Ireland, Serbia, Turkiye, Italy, Singapore, India, Kyrgyzstan, China, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Zambia, Angola, Cأ ́te d'Ivoire, Cameroon, South Africa, Gabon, Chad, Kenya, Rwanda, Togo, Brazil, Canada, and the United States.
Regional and international organizations will be represented by the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) on behalf of the Secretary-General of the United Nations.
Furthermore, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, the President of JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), and a number of CEOs and representatives of major international companies will also attend. (end)
ism
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment