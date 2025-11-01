Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tokyo Governor Leaves Kuwait After Visit


2025-11-01 03:02:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, left Kuwait on Friday after the conclusion of her visit.
Seeing the delegation off at Kuwait International Airport was Governor of the Capital District, and head of the Honorary Delegation, Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

