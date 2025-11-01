403
FBI Declares Aborting Terrorist Attack In Michigan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The FBI on Friday declared aborting a terrorist attack that had been planned in the State of Michigan, detaining a number suspects.
The arrests the FBI announced in Michigan related to a potential attack planned over Halloween weekend are tied to international terrorism, a top fed law enforcement source told Fox News.
The FBI said earlier Friday that it prevented a potential terrorist attack in Michigan, arresting multiple suspects accused of plotting violence over the Halloween weekend.
"This morning, the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend," FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X.
"More details to come," Patel wrote. "Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland."
In a statement to Fox News, Patel said the FBIآ's quick response prevented a potentially tragic situation from unfolding.
"Through swift action and close coordination with our local partners, a potential act of terror was stopped before it could unfold," Patel said. "The vigilance of this FBI prevented what could have been a tragic attack and thanks to their dedication, Michigan will have a safe and happy Halloween."
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also praised the reported operation, calling it an example of proactive law enforcement that saves lives.
"This is what real law enforcement looks like "proactive, relentless, and focused on saving lives," Bongino said in a statement to Fox.
"Our agents and partners in Michigan acted fast, followed the evidence, and stopped a threat before anyone got hurt. Under the leadership of Director Patel and the watch of this FBI, America is a safer place."
Bongino also posted on X, writing: "Protecting the Homeland is our top priority. We will not rest." (end)
