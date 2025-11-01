403
Leading Kuwaiti Inventors' Supporter Affirms Backing For Youth To Acquire AI Expertise
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Chairperson of Kuwait Society for Supporting Inventors (KSIS) Dr. Fatmah Al-Thallab affirmed on Friday support for the talented young citizens to acquire experience in realms such as artificial intelligence and cyber security.
Dr. Al-Thallab was speaking at the conclusion session of the initiative, "our future begins now: artificial intelligence and cyber security toward sustainability with a youth vision," launched by the society in collaboration with Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity, last Tuesday.
She said the initiative "is an inspiring national sample for integration between the academic and social sectors for backing and empowering the Kuwaiti youngsters and enhancing their role to lead digital transformation and attain neo Kuwait development vision for a brighter and more sustainable future.
Investment in the youth intelligence is the basis for progress and innovation, Dr. Al-Thallab said, lauding the relevant roles by the Public Authority for Youth, Boubyan Bank and the participating academic institutions.
Meanwhile, the giftedness center representative, Hamad Al-Aftan, said the center has always embraced the talented nationals and launched initiatives that promote innovating thoughts and link up scientific knowledge with practical applications.
Other speakers affirmed in their statements necessity to boost the culture of digital transformation among students.
The initiative workshop included several seminars and discussion panels, addressing the AI role in backing sustainable digitization. (end)
