Ex-Trump aide demands ‘America first’ over Israel
(MENAFN) Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, has called on the US to prioritize its own interests over Israel’s, warning that the escalating conflict in the Middle East risks dragging Washington into a war with Iran. Speaking to the Financial Times, Bannon emphasized the difference between the two countries’ priorities, saying, “They are Israel First; we need to always be America First.” He also cautioned Israel to consider the biblical lesson: “live by the sword, die by the sword.”
Bannon expressed deep concern that the US could be pulled into a broader conflict following Israel’s recent large-scale airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, which included assassinations of senior commanders and scientists. Israel claims the preemptive strikes were necessary to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, while Tehran denies any military nuclear ambitions and has responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel.
The Israeli offensive comes after stalled US-Iran nuclear talks, with Tehran calling further negotiations “meaningless” following the attack. Trump has said he was aware of the Israeli operation in advance and praised it as “very successful,” blaming Iran for failing to seize the opportunity to strike a nuclear deal. “We gave them a chance, and they didn’t take it,” Trump remarked, warning that more strikes could follow.
