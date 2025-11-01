403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Conf. On Breast Cancer Constitutes Scientific Platform -- Min
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait breast cancer conference is a scientific and humanitarian platform that cements a culture that prioritizes humans and their health, Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said on Friday.
In an inaugural speech at the conference, Al-Awadhi added efforts focused on early detection and comprehensive treatment of this disease in a manner that aligns with global medical developments.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) reports in 2022, more than 2.3 million females were diagnosed with breast cancer across the globe, he stated.
This ratio is expected to reach about 38 percent by 2050, according to The Lancet Magazine, the minister elaborated.
These figures pushed to early detection which highly raises the percentage of recovery as the five-year survival rate when disease is detected in its early stages exceeds 99 percent, according to American Cancer Society, he said.
The Ministry of Health has launched the national early detection program on breast diseases in the six governorates nationwide, he pointed out.
The ministry established rapid diagnosis clinics at Kuwait Cancer Control Center (KCCC) that offers the results of tests during 48 hours.
Additionally, oncology service has been launched at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital, and there are surgeons of breast cancer diseases, he explained.
Meanwhile, head of the conference Dr. Anwar Al-Nouri said holding this event is to confirm the ministry's commitment to upgrading healthcare quality based on scientific evidence and keeping pace with developments in breast cancer treatment.
Breast cancer makes up 13 percent of mortalities of cancer, he noted. (end)
aa
In an inaugural speech at the conference, Al-Awadhi added efforts focused on early detection and comprehensive treatment of this disease in a manner that aligns with global medical developments.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) reports in 2022, more than 2.3 million females were diagnosed with breast cancer across the globe, he stated.
This ratio is expected to reach about 38 percent by 2050, according to The Lancet Magazine, the minister elaborated.
These figures pushed to early detection which highly raises the percentage of recovery as the five-year survival rate when disease is detected in its early stages exceeds 99 percent, according to American Cancer Society, he said.
The Ministry of Health has launched the national early detection program on breast diseases in the six governorates nationwide, he pointed out.
The ministry established rapid diagnosis clinics at Kuwait Cancer Control Center (KCCC) that offers the results of tests during 48 hours.
Additionally, oncology service has been launched at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital, and there are surgeons of breast cancer diseases, he explained.
Meanwhile, head of the conference Dr. Anwar Al-Nouri said holding this event is to confirm the ministry's commitment to upgrading healthcare quality based on scientific evidence and keeping pace with developments in breast cancer treatment.
Breast cancer makes up 13 percent of mortalities of cancer, he noted. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment