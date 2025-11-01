403
UK Env. Dept Drought Likely To Continue Into '26 Due To Record Dry Weather
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The UK Department for Environmental has warned England must prepare for an ongoing drought in 2026, unless there is significant rain this autumn and winter.
There are concerns about the countryآ's water resources because of this yearآ's record dry spring and warm summer, the department warned, citing a National Drought Group statement.
The expert group - which includes the Met Office, government, regulators, water companies, the National Farmersآ' Union, Canal & River Trust, anglers, and conservation experts - met in central London this morning.
They heard during an Environment Agency presentation that England needs at least 100 percent of average rainfall (482mm) to largely recover from drought by the end of March next year. For context, only two months of 2025 have seen more than 100% so far.
All sectors, including water companies, agriculture, navigation, and energy, have been urged to take steps now to increase their resilience for a prolonged drought.
The National Drought Group praised the public for following the hosepipe bans, where in place, as this has kept more water in local rivers and lakes.
The Met Office declared the summer of 2025 as the hottest since records began in 1884, while the spring was the driest in 132 years. (en)
