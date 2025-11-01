403
Cairo Underlines Nuclear Dialogue Between Iran, IAEA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Friday it is essential for Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to continue dialogue on the former's nuclear program.
The Egyptian minister made the statement during two separate phone calls with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi regarding the Iranian nuclear issue and related developments, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
He underlined the necessity of resuming and promoting cooperation between Iran and the IAEA on the basis of the agreement they signed in Cairo in September, and scaling up contacts between concerned parties in the coming period.
The calls come in the context of following up on the Iranian nuclear program and working for upholding regional security and stability by finding peaceful solutions in this regard, according to the release. (end)
