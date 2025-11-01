403
Japan, China Leaders Seek Mutually Beneficial Ties - Report
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday reaffirmed the shared policy of promoting a "strategic and mutually beneficial relationship" as they held their first talks Friday in South Korea, Japan's media reported.
"China is an important neighbor for Japan, and that both countries bear heavy responsibility for the peace and prosperity of the region and the world," Takaichi told Xi at the outset of their meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Gyeongju, according to public broadcaster NHK.
"I hope to confirm with Xi the broad direction of Japan-China relations," Xi said, adding this involves promoting a mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests and building constructive and stable ties.
In addition, the premier voiced her hope to decrease issues of concern and challenges that exist between the two countries, and instead increase understanding and cooperation.
Meanwhile, Xi expressed willingness to maintain communication with Takaichi and jointly promote the development of bilateral relations "along the right track," Kyodo News Agency said.
The two countries have long been at odds over historical, territorial and other issues, including repeated intrusions by Chinese coast guard vessels into Japanese territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands, which Beijing claims and calls Diaoyu, and the issue of Taiwan.
After their first meeting since she took office last week Takaichi told reporters after their meeting that she had stressed to Xi the importance of stable China-Taiwan relations for regional stability and expressed concern about the human rights situation in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, according to Kyodo.
Takaichi also said she conveyed Japan's concerns to Xi over Chinese coast guard activities near the Senkaku Islands, and affirmed the importance of defense crisis management between Tokyo and Beijing. (end)
