Euro Area Annual Inflation Falls To 2.1 Pct In Oct.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The European statistical office (Eurostat) announced on Friday that the annual inflation rate in the euro area dropped to 2.1 percent in October 2025, compared to 2.2 percent in September, according to its preliminary estimates.
Eurostat indicated in its report that the services sector recorded the highest annual inflation rate in October at 3.4 percent, compared with 3.2 percent in September, followed by the food, alcohol and tobacco sector at 2.5 percent, compared with three percent in the previous month.
In contrast, non-energy industrial goods registered a slight increase of 0.6 percent compared with 0.8 percent in September, while the energy sector continued to decline, recording a decrease of one percent compared with a drop of 0.4 percent last month.
The office explained that these estimates reflect the continued slowdown of inflation rates in the euro area, at a time when the European Central Bank (ECB) is monitoring price developments to determine its future direction regarding monetary policy and interest rates.
