Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Malaysia DM Underlines ASEAN Commitment To Centrality As Guiding Principle

2025-11-01 03:02:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 (KUNA) - Malaysian Defense Minister Mohammad Nordin said on Friday that ASEAN centrality must remain the region's guiding principles.
Addressing the 19th meeting of ASEAN Defense Ministers, held in Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian minister said ASEAN centrality is anchored on the collective commitment to always place ASEAN's interests above all else.
He underlined that only by standing together ASEAN can remain strong and undivided, while maintaining its position as the principal platform for dialogue and cooperation in the region.
He added that modern-day security challenges such as cyberattacks, misinformation and digital manipulation now are as dangerous as territorial disputes, requiring ASEAN to adopt technological foresight, cybersecurity collaboration and shared innovation.
"Whether on land, at sea or in cyberspace, we cannot afford to ignore any front of our security anymore. Powerful non-state actors wield technology as a weapon to disrupt societies, topple governments and undermine critical infrastructure through cyberattacks, misinformation and digital manipulation," he said.
The Malaysian defense minister voiced appreciation to Thailand and Cambodia for entrusting Malaysia to help facilitate and expedite the peaceful resolution of their border disputes as well to other ASEAN member states and partners, including the United States, for their continued support in this effort. (end)
MENAFN01112025000071011013ID1110278833



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

